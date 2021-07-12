Katt Williams brings ‘World War III Tour’ to Landers Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are you ready for laughs? Katt Williams is bringing the jokes to the Bluff City with his World War III Tour.

The Emmy Award-winning actor is performing at Landers Center on October 23 at 8 p.m.

Williams is also known for his epic standup specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” and most recently, “Katt Williams: Great America” on Netflix.

Tickets go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

