Man charged with murder, robbery after deadly shooting at Memphis liquor store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Memphis Saturday, July 10.

Jonathan Anguiano is charged with first-degree murder, especially armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened at King’s Liquor store on Lamar Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to the affidavit, a customer was leaving the store when Anguiano approached him with a gun and demanded his keys and wallet. The victim said he gave him his wallet and keys, and Anguiano shot him. After being shot, the victim ran from the scene to the back of the business.

According to video from King’s Liquor, store clerk Ricky Grayson heard shots outside and went to the front door of the business. Grayson had a gun in his hand and yelled at the suspect. That’s when the suspect started to shoot at Grayson. Grayson was struck and fell to the ground in front of the store. Grayson returned fire while on the ground. Anguiano stood over Grayson and shot him, and took his wallet and gun.

Anguiano left the scene in the first victim’s vehicle. Later Saturday afternoon, Anguiano was located occupying the vehicle in the parking lot of Walgreens on Summer Avenue after officers responded to a report of a reckless driver and possible DUI.

Anguiano was taken into custody without incident. When searched, he was found with a .45 caliber Kimber 1911 in his right pocket and also a .40 caliber Hi-Point JCP.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.