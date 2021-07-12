Memphis LGBTQ community reacts to temporary ban of controversial bathroom law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reaction is coming from all over the state after a court decision on Friday blocked Tennessee’s new bathroom law that would require businesses to post signs about transgender access to bathrooms.

The law, which went into effect on July 1, requires a public or private entities to post signs about transgender access to bathrooms.

“It’s just another obstacle in the way of where we’re going,” said Aubrey Ombre, a Memphis transgender woman.

Ombre said she was excited to hear the news of the block by Federal Judge Aleta Trauger.

“We need more people to step up and more people to start petitioning and keep going with it and unite and fight this whole thing,” Ombre said.

This decision came during a lawsuit served by several Nashville business owners and the ACLU against various members of the state, saying this law violates the first amendment.

“Restaurants and performing spaces are businesses, but that is not all they are; they are also among the most important physical locations in which communities — so often consigned, in this era, to electronic space — can gather and grow together in a manner rooted in a particular neighborhood, in a particular city, in a particular state. The plaintiffs have presented evidence that they have strived to be welcoming spaces for communities that include transgender individuals and that the signage required by the Act would disrupt the welcoming environments that they wish to provide. That harm would be real, and it is not a harm that could simply be remedied by some award at the end of litigation.”

State Representor from Murfreesboro, Tim Rudd, who authored House Bill 1182, has stated in the past he’s concerned of the possibility of people taking advantage of public restroom policies to assault or rape other restaurant users.

Ombre says this is close-minded.

“They have this assumption of what gays and trans and non-binary people would do if they go into a bathroom with, like, a male or a child,” Ombre said.

Ombre says there are other people like Trauger who are supportive of LGBTQ rights.

She says she’d like the opportunity for her community to sit down with state legislators of all parties to come to common understandings on certain issues like bathrooms that could make Memphis and the state of Tennessee a better place to live for everyone.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.