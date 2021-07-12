Memphis police investigating shooting at busy intersection in North Memphis
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a busy intersection in North Memphis.
The fire department says a pedestrian was struck and officials received a shots fired call at North Bellevue Boulevard and Jackson Avenue early Monday morning.
