Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police investigating shooting at busy intersection in North Memphis

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a busy intersection in North Memphis.

The fire department says a pedestrian was struck and officials received a shots fired call at North Bellevue Boulevard and Jackson Avenue early Monday morning.

We have crews on the scene working to find out more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
Memphis doctor seeing more vaccinated people admitted into hospitals
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
Shots fired in north Shelby County
Police: Shots fired in north Shelby County

Latest News

WMC Action News 5 studios
WMC Action News 5 wins National Celebration of Service to America award
City Watch Alert: Deanthonei Perkins
City Watch Alert: 4-year-old reported missing overnight
Gov. Bill Lee says southern border crisis is a matter of national security
The Bake Sale Benefit
Bake sale benefits Memphis community