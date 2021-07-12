Advertise with WMC
Mississippi State, Ole Miss pitchers drafted first round in 2021 MLB Draft

Gunnar Hoglund (left) and Will Bednar (right)
Gunnar Hoglund (left) and Will Bednar (right)(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi baseball player’s dreams became a reality on Sunday.

Will Bednar of Mississippi State and Gunnar Hoglund of Ole Miss were drafted in the first round of this year’s MLB Draft.

The San Francisco Giants selected Bednar with the 14th overall pick.

He played an instrumental role in the Bulldogs winning the 2021 College World Series, which is the first in the program’s history.

Meanwhile, Rebel’s pitcher Gunnar Hoglund was drafted 19th overall to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hoglund’s season did not end as he expected. On May 7, he suffered a season-ending injury in the first inning against Texas A&M, which led to him getting Tommy John surgery.

Before the injury, many considered Hoglund to be a top 10 pick in this year’s draft.

