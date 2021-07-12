New Chick-fil-A location to open in Memphis next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A New Chick-fil-A is opening in the Bluff City next week.

The company says you can start lining up bright and early at 4649 Summer Avenue on July 15 at 6 a.m. And full dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services are ready to go.

In celebration of the grand opening, Chick-fil-A says 100 local heroes making an impact in Memphis will receive free Chick-fil-A for a year.

The store will be owned and operated by Memphian Matthew Pruitt.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.