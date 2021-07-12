Advertise with WMC
Police: Man arrested for allegedly chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend

Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of...
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man is in police custody after chasing down his ex-girlfriend and firing shots at her and her son.

Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of aggravated assault TCA, according to the affidavit.

On Sunday, July 11, Tiffany Adkins told police she was planning to leave Chapman’s home after a breakup.

She went to U-Haul to buy packing boxes and was confronted by Chapman with death threats.

Police said Adkins tried to leave the area but was followed by Chapman to a gas station near Raleigh-Millington.

Adkins went to her son’s apartment for help but both were shot at by Chapman.

A witness told investigators she saw Chapman driving in a purple Kia while shooting at Adkins and her son in a brown Tahoe truck.

According to the report, Adkin’s 10-year-old daughter was also in the truck and barley escaped being shot.

