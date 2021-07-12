Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Q&A with Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare Chief Medical Officer

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Joe Birch interviews Dr. Cassandra Howard at the WMC Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Howard is the Chief Medical Officer at Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Howard weighed in on the Delta variant now present in Shelby County, the possibility of a third booster shot and kids returning to the classroom.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
Memphis doctor seeing more vaccinated people admitted into hospitals
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
Shots fired in north Shelby County
Police: Shots fired in north Shelby County

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Q&A with Dr. Cassandra Howard
Q&A with Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare Chief Medical Officer
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 12
Active COVID-19 cases top 1,000 in Shelby County
Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?