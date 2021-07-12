Rain & storms possible again today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers are moving through this morning and there will be scattered storms through the afternoon and evening. However, it won’t be a wash-out and some areas will not even see rain today. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s and it will feel humid. Thankfully, there will be a light southwest breeze today to provide some relief. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 85 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 71 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100. We will also have a hot and humid day on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. A few scattered storms will be possible on Friday with a weak front moving through the area.

WEEKEND: Rain will linger into Saturday, but it won’t rain all day. High temperatures will still climb to around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.