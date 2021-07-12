Shelby County Schools Board issues call to action to end community violence
Published: Jul. 12, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Schools Board is calling for an end to community violence.
Board members are holding a news conference Monday to address community violence and issue a call to action.
The new conference taking place at the front entrance at the Shelby County Schools Board of Education. The call to action comes after a trouble trend of violent crime continues in Memphis.
