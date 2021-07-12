Shelby Co. averaging 105 COVID-19 cases a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-Southerner is struggling with her second round with COVID-19.

Kellie Evins was fully vaccinated when she caught the virus for the second time, and she said she’s just one of many friends who has caught it over the last two weeks as the delta strain spreads across the region.

“The nurse practitioner came in kind of scratching her head and said I really thought this would be negative but you’re my first case of somebody fully vaccinated that’s positive,” Evins said “I thought oh goodness I was afraid of this.”

Evins is one of nearly 1,000 breakthrough COVID-19 cases reported in Tennessee. Evins was fully vaccinated in January, and first caught the virus in July 2020.

However, she takes medicine that makes her immune system weak.

“Although I’m vaccinated and it’s made me comfortable this has proven to me I can’t be comfortable because there aren’t enough people vaccinated to have herd immunity,” she said.

Evins lives in Tipton County where she’s been seeing more and more people get sick. At least ten friends and family members have tested positive over the last two weeks.

“This variant is just different. I’m way sicker now than I was a year ago,” Evins said. “I have two friends who are in the ICU with it. I’m not at that level so part of me thinks that’s because of the vaccine.”

COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Mid-South thanks to the highly contagious delta variant. At its last report, Tennessee recorded nearly 600 new cases in 24 hours.

In nearby Shelby County, the community is averaging more than 100 cases reported a day when that number was as low as 26 less than two weeks ago.

In Tipton County, just 25 percent of the population is vaccinated.

“I just think we have to be careful about our information but I would err on the side of vaccinating,” Evins said.

Health experts have reported the delta variant is showing some resistance to the vaccine. Doctors across the Mid-South have reported a majority of serious illness are in the unvaccinated.

Still, Mississippi Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said of the vaccinated people, immune compromised people, like Evins, can still be susceptible to COVID-19.

“Because you have any sort of thing that weakens your immune system talk to your doctor, take extra precautions because you’re at risk. Talk to your doctors about getting a test for the antibodies or even getting a third dose,” Dobbs said.

Doctors said the available vaccines are still about 90 to 95 percent effective of preventing serious illness from COVID-19.

In Shelby County about 940 people are getting vaccinated a day and only about 150 a day at the Pipkin Building which will close at the end of the month.

Shelby County has reported 142 delta cases and the reproduction rate continues to climb. It’s now at 1.42.

“As the positivity rate continues to go up and the case count and hospitalizations go up we hope individuals are more prone to get vaccinated,” City of Memphis Deputy Director of General Services Tiffany Collins said.

So far nearly 394,000 people, or 56 percent of the county’s vaccine goal, have been vaccinated. When the Pipkin Building closes, a smaller site will open at the Office of Emergency management on Avery Avenue.

