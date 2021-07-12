Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

1 dead in shooting near Crosstown, police say

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overnight shooting near the Crosstown area resulted in the death of one man.

Memphis police say officers responded to the scene on Randle Street around 2:23 a.m. Monday to find one shooting victim. Investigators say the man died on the scene.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument with another man known to the victim but police have not arrested in anyone in connection to the case.

If you have information regarding this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health department officials encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated, to do so.
Memphis doctor seeing more vaccinated people admitted into hospitals
Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
American Airlines flight diverted to Memphis
Shots fired in north Shelby County
Police: Shots fired in north Shelby County

Latest News

Tennessee Department of Transportation
TDOT: Painting of phase 2 I-40 bridge repairs underway
City Watch Alert: Deanthonei Perkins
City Watch Alert canceled for 4-year-old reported missing overnight
WMC Action News 5 studios
WMC Action News 5 wins National Celebration of Service to America award
Uncertainty over Forrest bust fate as waiting period ends