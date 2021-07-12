1 dead in shooting near Crosstown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overnight shooting near the Crosstown area resulted in the death of one man.

Memphis police say officers responded to the scene on Randle Street around 2:23 a.m. Monday to find one shooting victim. Investigators say the man died on the scene.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument with another man known to the victim but police have not arrested in anyone in connection to the case.

If you have information regarding this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

