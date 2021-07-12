Your First Alert to a break from the rainy pattern that has been in place for days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A very slow moving cold front to our west is finally making a slow move east and will exit the area by the end of the day tomorrow. In the meantime, a few more showers and storms are likely.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a light South wind and overnight lows near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light South wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower each day along with high temperatures in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs again near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storm, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms likely along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

