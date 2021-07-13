Advertise with WMC
901 FC’s Morton up for USL Player of the Week

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Game. One Win. One shot at Player of the Week in the United Soccer League. That’s the Whirlwind it’s been for Memphis 901 FC Goalkeeper Kyle Morton.

The USL veteran keeper, who is on loan from Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo, just signed with the 901 last week. He was brought in to bolster the depth of Memphis’ keeping core after the season-ending achilles injury to starter Jon Berner. 

All Morton does in his first start Saturday is shut out the Birmingham Legion on the road, a place 901 FC has never won.

Morton with eight saves in the match, with several spectacular grabs in the game’s waning minutes to preserve Memphis 1-Nil Victory.

The win gets 901 FC out of the Central Division Cellar. Birmingham is the division leader. 

901 FC’s next game is on the road this coming Saturday at Indy 11.

