Affidavit: Man accused of killing girlfriend’s son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police made an arrest in a homicide investigation this week that investigators say stemmed from an argument.

According to an affidavit, 31-year-old Michael Robinson allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s son after the two go into an argument overnight Monday.

Memphis fire paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Investigators took Robinson into custody where he allegedly admitted to the fatal shooting.

He is charged with first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Memphis police say Robinson also has pled guilty to an aggravated assault with a sentence of five years.

At 2:23 am, officers responded to a shooting at 825 Randle. One male shooting victim was located. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prelim info indicates that the shooting stemmed from an argument with a known male.

No arrests have been made. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 12, 2021

