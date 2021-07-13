Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Arkansas State Police cracking down on speed enforcement

Arkansas State Police sees alarming increase in speeding violations
Arkansas State Police sees alarming increase in speeding violations
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -This is for those of you who have a led foot, heads up! Arkansas law enforcers are cracking down on speeders.

Arkansas State Police are kicking off a new campaign, “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.”

The blitz involves additional patrols to target speeding drivers.

State troopers, deputies and local police officers will work to catch drivers who ignore the posted speed limit across the state.

“Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” runs through this Sunday, July 18.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of...
Police: Man arrested for allegedly chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend
Chick-Fil A restaurant
New Chick-fil-A location to open in Memphis next week
Memphis police investigating shooting
Memphis police investigating shooting at busy intersection in North Memphis

Latest News

Michael Robinson
Affidavit: Man accused of killing girlfriend’s son
Deadly house fire on Dallas Street
Homicide investigation underway after house fire in Orange Mound
Arkansas bridge sees traffic spike with I-40 bridge closed
TDOT: 16 additional plates needs repairs before I-40 bridge reopens
Tennessee lawmaker introduces bill to add legalization of marijuana on next year’s ballot