Arkansas State Police cracking down on speed enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -This is for those of you who have a led foot, heads up! Arkansas law enforcers are cracking down on speeders.

Arkansas State Police are kicking off a new campaign, “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.”

The blitz involves additional patrols to target speeding drivers.

State troopers, deputies and local police officers will work to catch drivers who ignore the posted speed limit across the state.

“Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” runs through this Sunday, July 18.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.