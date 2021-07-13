Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Buddy the dog could leave hospital in August

Buddy the dog could leave hospital in August
Buddy the dog could leave hospital in August((Source: Tunica Humane Society))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Buddy the dog’s veterinarians say he continues to improve every day.

Buddy has been recovering at Mississippi State University where he will stay until his wounds are healed.

Right now, there is a very small area in the middle of his brow that isn’t completely healed, and his eyelids still have a ways to go before they can protect his eyes.

Buddy has undergone a series of five skin grafts and has new skin on his snout. The hope is that Buddy will be able to leave the hospital in early August.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of...
Police: Man arrested for allegedly chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Adrienne Small Foundation summer camp teaches teens hair care.
Memphis nonprofit teaches teens cosmetology during summer camp
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office