Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is dead after a shooting in Southeast Shelby County Monday night.

The shooting happened at the Ashland Lakes Apartments off Stateline Road.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not said if any arrests have been made in the case and the child’s age has not been given.

The investigation is ongoing.

SCSO is on the scene of a shooting tonight at the Ashland Lakes Apartments off Stateline Road in southeast Shelby County. One juvenile has been pronounced deceased by Shelby County paramedics on the scene. An investigation is ongoing at this time. pic.twitter.com/zFvJDSUs4Z — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 13, 2021

