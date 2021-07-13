Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is dead after a shooting in Southeast Shelby County Monday night.
The shooting happened at the Ashland Lakes Apartments off Stateline Road.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not said if any arrests have been made in the case and the child’s age has not been given.
The investigation is ongoing.
