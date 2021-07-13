Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Church leaders, Memphis law enforcement discuss fighting crime and gun violence

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southern Christian Leadership Conference plans to meet with Memphis Police Cheif Cerelyn “CJ” Davis and concerned clergy to discuss crime initiatives and gun violence in Memphis.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland will also be in attendance.

SCLC the meeting is set to take place later today.

We will update this story with information from the meeting.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of...
Police: Man arrested for allegedly chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend
Chick-Fil A restaurant
New Chick-fil-A location to open in Memphis next week
Memphis police investigating shooting
Memphis police investigating shooting at busy intersection in North Memphis

Latest News

Germantown Country Club is set to close February 28.
Germantown board approves turning country club into neighborhood
Critical crash leaves 2 injured near Memphis airport
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
Kelby Shorty, age 7, was shot and killed in north Memphis on the Fourth of July.
Family to hold memorial services for 7-year-old Kelby Shorty this week