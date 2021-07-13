Advertise with WMC
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & WMC’s Joy Redmond talk best burgers in Memphis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is nothing like a nice, juicy burger and WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond got the scoop.

Joy took over the Digital Desk for a conversation with Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler. Jennifer let us know where you can find the top five burgers in Memphis, which includes a plant-based burger.

If you’re hungry, don’t miss their interview.

Watch it now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and check out Jennifer’s stories now on commercialappeal.com/food.

