Critical crash leaves 2 injured near Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a serious crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Plough near Memphis International Airport.

Officers say paramedics rushed one man to the hospital in critical condition and a child in non-critical condition.

The cause of the crash and the number of vehicles involved are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at Winchester and Plough. One adult was transported to ROH in critical condition. Also, a juvenile was transported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 13, 2021

