Critical crash leaves 2 injured near Memphis airport
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a serious crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Plough near Memphis International Airport.
Officers say paramedics rushed one man to the hospital in critical condition and a child in non-critical condition.
The cause of the crash and the number of vehicles involved are unknown at this time.
This story will be updated as we learn more information.
