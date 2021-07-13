Drier pattern to end the week, but rain will impact your weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air from the southwest is streaming into the Mid-South tonight allowing a drier and warmer pattern for the rest of the week followed by another system that will bring rain into the area for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower each day along with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms each day, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.