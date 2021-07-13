Advertise with WMC
Family to hold memorial services for 7-year-old Kelby Shorty this week

Kelby Shorty, age 7, was shot and killed in north Memphis on the Fourth of July.
Kelby Shorty, age 7, was shot and killed in north Memphis on the Fourth of July.(Family)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memorial services for a 7-year-old who was fatally shot on the Fourth of July will be held this week.

The family of Kelby Shorty is holding visitation for the young boy on July 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Superior Funeral Home on McLemore Avenue.

His obituary states the Celebration of Life ceremony will begin July 14 with a carriage ride starting at the Superior Funeral Home on Hollywood Street at 9 a.m. and ending at the funeral home on McLemore.

Following the ceremony, there will be a dove release and burial at the McCulley Cemetery in Oakland, Tennessee.

