Germantown board approves turning country club into neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously approved an outline plan for a forthcoming Glasgow subdivision Monday, July 12.

The former Germantown Country Club site will be a residential neighborhood for senior citizens.

The Glasgow development consists of 366 lots with 123 of those being reserved for those 55 years or older.

Homes are expected to range from $650,000 to $2.5 million.

The amenities will include a pool, pickleball courts and a 2-mile trail to the Wolf River Greenway Trail.

Glasgow project developments (City of Germantown)

The developer plans to submit a final plan for the Glasgow project and the first and second phase proposals soon.

Once a site plan is approved by the Planning Commission, the applicant must get approval for the final plan and a development contract before work may begin.

