Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported a case of hepatitis A in a food worker at a Memphis deli.

According to the health department, the employee was recently diagnosed after handling food at Zayde’s Deli, 6560 Poplar Ave.

“This employee worked during a period of time when ill or infectious and potentially exposed customers to the virus,” reads a statement from SCHD.

Anyone who ate or drank at Zayde’s Deli or consumed takeout meals from the restaurant between June 29 and July 7 should receive a hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible, the health department says.

Those who may have been exposed can receive the vaccine from their health care provider or one of the health department’s clinics listed here. No appointments are necessary but they can be made by calling the appointment line at (901) 222-9980.

“If given within 14 days of exposure, the hepatitis A vaccine is highly effective in preventing infection among those exposed to the virus,” said Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph. “The Health Department is offering hepatitis A vaccination free of charge to those who may have been exposed at this restaurant.”

Hepatitis A is usually transmitted person to person through contact with contaminated feces or consumption of contaminated food or water. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, dark urine, weight loss and yellow skin and eyes.

Anyone with questions about hepatitis A or the health department’s response may call (901) 222-9980.

