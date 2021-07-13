Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus

A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported a case of hepatitis A in a food worker at a Memphis deli.

According to the health department, the employee was recently diagnosed after handling food at Zayde’s Deli, 6560 Poplar Ave.

“This employee worked during a period of time when ill or infectious and potentially exposed customers to the virus,” reads a statement from SCHD.

Anyone who ate or drank at Zayde’s Deli or consumed takeout meals from the restaurant between June 29 and July 7 should receive a hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible, the health department says.

Those who may have been exposed can receive the vaccine from their health care provider or one of the health department’s clinics listed here. No appointments are necessary but they can be made by calling the appointment line at (901) 222-9980.

“If given within 14 days of exposure, the hepatitis A vaccine is highly effective in preventing infection among those exposed to the virus,” said Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph. “The Health Department is offering hepatitis A vaccination free of charge to those who may have been exposed at this restaurant.”

Hepatitis A is usually transmitted person to person through contact with contaminated feces or consumption of contaminated food or water. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, dark urine, weight loss and yellow skin and eyes.

Anyone with questions about hepatitis A or the health department’s response may call (901) 222-9980.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of...
Police: Man arrested for allegedly chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend
Chick-Fil A restaurant
New Chick-fil-A location to open in Memphis next week
Memphis police investigating shooting
Memphis police investigating shooting at busy intersection in North Memphis

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: Colon cancer screening
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Colon Cancer Screening
Tennessee fires state government’s top vaccine official
TN fires Dr. Michelle Fiscus, state government's top vaccine official
COVID-19 precautions in place as major events return to the Mid-South
COVID-19 precautions in place as major events return to the Mid-South
Reeves has ‘no intention’ to require masks during school year, contradicting state & federal health experts