Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Health department reports another 100+ case increase in Shelby Co.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 13
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 13(SCHD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported another 117 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning with an active case count of 1,063.

The active case count remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 but topped that marker Monday morning is continuing on an upward trend.

The hope for the county to reach 100 days below 100 cases was crushed last week as the Shelby County Health Department reported a daily COVID-19 case increase of 142 on July 9.

As of Monday, the health department reported the 7-day rolling average is 113 new cases per day, and the number continues to increase as officials report 100+ each day.

Health department data shows the 7-day test positivity rate for the week of June 27 through July 3 is at 5.8% up from the 3% for the previous week. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Health officials worry the positivity rate will keep climbing as the Delta variant begins to surge across the Mid-South region.

SCHD department did not report any additional virus-related deaths since Monday morning -- the active case county remaining at 1,063.

Shelby County has had 100,988 cases since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 705,241 vaccines have been administered with 394,445 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 people fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of...
Police: Man arrested for allegedly chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend
Chick-Fil A restaurant
New Chick-fil-A location to open in Memphis next week
Memphis police investigating shooting
Memphis police investigating shooting at busy intersection in North Memphis

Latest News

A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Colon cancer screening
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Colon Cancer Screening
States that have fully vaccinated more than half their residents have about a third of average...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states, mostly among unvaccinated
Tennessee fires state government’s top vaccine official
TN fires Dr. Michelle Fiscus, state government's top vaccine official