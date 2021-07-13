Isolated storms east of Memphis this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a few storms still possible through the afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: Southwest 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry with only a slight chance of a pop-up afternoon shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100. We will also have a hot and humid day on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. A few scattered storms will be possible on Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND: A weak front will arrive over the weekend, so rain will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall totals will be 1 to 2 inches. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning.

