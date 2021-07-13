Advertise with WMC
A look inside Oxford’s massive marijuana research facility

(WCAX)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - While marijuana remains illegal in Mississippi, there’s one field in Oxford that is critical to the cannabis plant’s research.

“Until now there’s only been one place for researchers to legally get cannabis, at least according to the federal government,” NBC News reporter Cynthia McFadden said. “We took a trip there.”

The marijuana at the facility on Ole Miss’ campus is secured in vaults and guarded closely by security.

It’s used to study potency and medicinal effects of the plant.

