Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man charged, arrested after stealing $29K from 84-year-old woman

Aaron Chaney is being charged with exploitation of elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft,...
Aaron Chaney is being charged with exploitation of elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, fraud use of credit/debit card for $10,000- $60,000, and theft of property $10,000- $60,000.(MPD)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing money from an 89-year-old woman bank account, according to Memphis Police.

Aaron Chaney is being charged with exploitation of elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, fraud use of credit/debit card for $10,000- $60,000, and theft of property $10,000- $60,000.

According to the affidavit, he withdrew thousands of dollars from an elderly woman’s debit card.

Investigators said Chaney made transactions at several Bank of America ATM’s in Germantown, Cordova, Bartlett and Summer Ave.

He made 32 transactions from each bank account totaling $29,000 in fraudulent charges, according to the report.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of...
Police: Man arrested for allegedly chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus

Latest News

Memphis police chief, mayor meet with clergy and SCLC chapter on how to combat crime
Memphis police chief, mayor meet with clergy and SCLC chapter on how to combat crime
TDOT: Additional repairs needed before I-40 bridge can reopen
TDOT: More repairs needed before bridge can reopen
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
TDOT: Additional repairs needed before I-40 bridge can reopen
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19