Homicide investigation underway after house fire in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal house fire in Orange Mound, that police say is now a homicide investigation.

Memphis Fire Lt. Wayne Cooke says the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Tuesday on Dallas Street.

Firefighters found an unresponsive man in the back bedroom after the fire was put out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cooke says his name will not be released until the family is notified of the death.

No arrested have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a fire at 830 Dallas. Officers located one deceased person once MFD extinguished the fire. Preliminary information indicates this was a homicide.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.