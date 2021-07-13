Homicide investigation underway after house fire in Orange Mound
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal house fire in Orange Mound, that police say is now a homicide investigation.
Memphis Fire Lt. Wayne Cooke says the fire broke out around 5 a.m. Tuesday on Dallas Street.
Firefighters found an unresponsive man in the back bedroom after the fire was put out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cooke says his name will not be released until the family is notified of the death.
No arrested have been made in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
