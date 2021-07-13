Advertise with WMC
Memphian Cameron Miller picks Tennessee football

Tennessee football recruit
Tennessee football recruit(Rivals)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee scores a football recruiting coup out of the Bluff City.   

Memphis Academy of Health Sciences Receiver Cameron Miller announcing on Twitter his commitment to the Vols.

Former Memphis prep stars and current Tennessee players Omari Thomas of Briarcrest, and Bryson Eason of Whitehaven, shepherded his recruiting visit in Knoxville. 

The 6′1″, 195-pounder rated as a 4-Star Recruit by 24/7 Sports.

Miller picks Tennessee over Alabama and Memphis.

