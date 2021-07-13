Memphis man drowns in southeast Missouri river

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (WMC) - A man who tried to swim across the Current River in southeast Missouri drowned Monday, according to an incident report from Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report says the incident happened at 4 p.m. near Shote Hole Township in Carter County.

MSHP says 38-year-old Edgar O. Racanec Sacach of Memphis was attempting to swim across the river when he went under and did not resurface.

Search crews later found him in a shallow area downstream.

An ambulance rushed him to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital where pronounced he was pronounced dead.

