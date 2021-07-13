Memphis police chief, mayor meet with clergy and SCLC chapter on how to combat crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Returning from her visit to Washington D.C. with President Joe Biden, Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis met with community leaders Tuesday on effectively fighting crime in the city.

She and Mayor Jim Strickland met with several clergyman and the local Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) chapter to emphasis how the police cannot fight crime in Memphis alone.

“The police can’t answer all the problems in the community,” Davis said. “That has to be individuals who are from the community, grass roots.”

@1cjdcop is advocating for community support in crime fighting. She brought up the recent death of 7-year-old Kelby Shorty, who was shot and killed on the 4th of July. Davis said “we should be angry about that.” @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/QXRsrwFXhM — Parker King (@King_Reports) July 13, 2021

Davis specifically referred to the recent death of seven year-old Kelby Shorty, who was shot and killed July 4.

“We should be angry about that,” Davis said.

“Like most every other big city in the country, our overall crime rate has gone down, but aggravated assaults and the murders have skyrocketed,” Strickland added.

Davis touched on her visit to Washington D.C. Monday where she and other police chiefs and municipal leaders collaborated with the president on effective ways to police. Davis feels that Memphis is not alone with fighting its violent crime problem.

“My major takeaway was the sincerity of the administration to help,” said Davis.

What she and Strickland are looking forward to, in reference to violent crime, are the results of the city’s recently implemented Group Violence Intervention Program (GVIP).

@MayorMemphis talks about the new initiative in Memphis, GVIP (Group Violence Intervention Program), to members of Memphis clergy and the local SCLC chapter. This initiative was presented in June. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/lwmllM4Wy4 — Parker King (@King_Reports) July 13, 2021

Programs like this that have already been implemented in other U.S. cities had results presented during Davis’s visit to the White House.

“Newark made a presentation to the president, showing that they had reduced theirs by 45 percent,” Strickland said. “It makes sense because it’s individual, interaction with people, young people in particular, on the verge.”

So far, 25 interrupters, the professionals who will be a part of GVIP, have been trained, and both Strickland and Davis say more is needed.

Now, only a month into the job and with fresh collaboration coming from the nation’s capital, Davis is confident the city can head in the right direction, starting here with community leaders.

“It takes meetings like this with clergy, with SCLC, the NAACP, civic leaders, and various other organizations who are very, very interested and committed to getting out and helping us turn the tide as it relates to violent crime,” Davis said.

Additional funding for MPD is expected to come from the American Rescue Plan to help pay for additional resources, youth programs, and overtime pay for officers.

Strickland says the city council is expecting a plan on how to allocate those federal dollars and how much the police will be given to effectively police the city.

