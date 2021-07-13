Advertise with WMC
Mid-South players taken on day to of MLB Draft

Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball(Lesly Juarez (custom credit) | Source: Lesly Juarez on Unsplash)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The second day of the Major League Baseball annual player draft was a big day for Memphis Tigers Catcher Hunter Goodman.

Goodman taken in the fourth round by the Colorado Rapids, pick number 109 overall.

The former Arlington High star earned Second Team All America Status by Collegiate Baseball.

His 21 home runs this year, 4th in the nation and matched the Tigers single-season record.

Ole Miss had two players taken Monday.

Starting Pitcher Doug Nikhazy was taken in the second round by Cleveland.

Closer Taylor Broadway going in the sixth round to the White Sox. And Arkansas Starter Kevin Kopps, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, taken third round by the San Diego Padres.

