Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks

City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans(WMC/MPD)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say the search for a Memphis mother and her 2-year-old daughter has officially ended.

They were reported missing nearly two weeks ago and were recently found safe.

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for Jennifer and 2-year-old Christina Evans on July 1, reporting the mother-daughter duo was last seen Saturday, June 26 at the Riverdale Apartments.

