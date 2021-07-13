Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say the search for a Memphis mother and her 2-year-old daughter has officially ended.

They were reported missing nearly two weeks ago and were recently found safe.

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for Jennifer and 2-year-old Christina Evans on July 1, reporting the mother-daughter duo was last seen Saturday, June 26 at the Riverdale Apartments.

