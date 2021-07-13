Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Postmaster is recovering after being stabbed Tuesday morning at the Hernando Post Office.

Hernando police say they responded to the call just before 9 a.m. Witnesses told police there was an altercation between the Postmaster and an employee which led to the employee stabbing the Postmaster multiple times.

Police say the Postmaster was taken to Baptist Desoto with non-life threatening injuries.

Hernando Postmaster stabbed. Statement is per Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham. The employee who committed the stabbing will be taken to DeSoto Co. jail for processing. pic.twitter.com/3te3qpCmTk — Parker King (@King_Reports) July 13, 2021

According to release, the employee accused of stabbing the Postmaster, Tamekia Scott attempted to leave the post office parking lot but employees with USPS blocked her vehicle in until officers arrived. Scott was arrested and taken to Desoto County Jail. She is charged with Aggravated Assault.

