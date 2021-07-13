Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office

Tamekia Scott
Tamekia Scott(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Postmaster is recovering after being stabbed Tuesday morning at the Hernando Post Office.

Hernando police say they responded to the call just before 9 a.m. Witnesses told police there was an altercation between the Postmaster and an employee which led to the employee stabbing the Postmaster multiple times.

Police say the Postmaster was taken to Baptist Desoto with non-life threatening injuries.

According to release, the employee accused of stabbing the Postmaster, Tamekia Scott attempted to leave the post office parking lot but employees with USPS blocked her vehicle in until officers arrived. Scott was arrested and taken to Desoto County Jail. She is charged with Aggravated Assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of...
Police: Man arrested for allegedly chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend
Chick-Fil A restaurant
New Chick-fil-A location to open in Memphis next week
Memphis police investigating shooting
Memphis police investigating shooting at busy intersection in North Memphis

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 13
Health department reports another 100+ case increase in Shelby Co.
Mo. State Highway Patrol says a Harrisburg man died Monday on the Current River after trying to...
Memphis man drowns in southeast Missouri river
Church leaders, Memphis law enforcement discuss fighting crime and gun violence
Germantown Country Club is set to close February 28.
Germantown board approves turning country club into neighborhood