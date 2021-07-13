Scattered showers today, but drying back out tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few storms are moving through early this morning and you could see a few rounds of rain through this afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Rain will move out after sunset and clouds will clear overnight. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon with low temperatures in the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 40%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20% early. Low: 72 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry with only a slight chance of a pop-up afternoon shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100. We will also have a hot and humid day on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. A few scattered storms will be possible on Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND: A weak front will arrive over the weekend, so rain will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall totals will be 1 to 2 inches. No severe weather is expected, but some storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning.

