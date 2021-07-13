SCS leaders call on community to protect children from violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The White House, Memphis’ new police chief, and Shelby County Schools (SCS) all joined together to put plans in place to stop the violence stop gun crime.

The plan involves asking the community to step up and join in. It is all part of a plan to finally do something about violent crime.

“I’m tired of seeing balloons. I’m tired of seeing Teddy Bears laying in places where bodies lay,” sad SCS Board member, Althea Greene.

And that is why several school board members gathered in front of the board of education Monday to make it clear that something needs to be done about violent crime. The board called on the community to get involved and step up.

“If you know somebody has a gun, if you know someone is not doing what they are supposed to do, speak up. Speak out,” said SCS Board member Dorse Coleman.

The board pointed out that SCS is offering support for students traumatized by gun violence, whether directly or indirectly, with more counselors available. There is support for parents as well.

Board member Michelle McKissack understands the traumatizing effect that violence can cause.

“Just a year and a half ago, New Year’s Eve when a stray bullet hit a car I was about to get in. It can happen in the blink of an eye,” McKissack said.

And that blink is something board members and Memphis’ new police chief want to stop. Chief C. J. Davis was at the White House Monday meeting with President Joe Biden and his administration as part of a push to increase funding for law enforcement and more resources to fight crime.

We have to find a balance. We can’t continue to arrest crime away. We need to get guns off the street, hold people accountable, and ensure that our communities get the kind of protection that they need,” she said.

The Biden administration says pandemic dollars can be used to start programs to address violent crime, saying those funds can be used right now.

