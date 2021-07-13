Advertise with WMC
St. Jude Ironman event looking for at least 3K volunteers((Source: St. Jude))
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizers of the the St. Jude Ironman 70.3 say they need a volunteer for each one of the nearly 3,000 participants in the triathlon.

The 70.3-mile event takes place Saturday, October 2 at Shelby Farms Park.

The Ironman begins on Hyde Lake with a 1.2-mile swim. Next, a 56-mile bike course takes racers out to Fayette County and back. Finally, a 13.1 mile half marathon closes out the race.

If you’re interested in volunteering at the first St. Jude Ironman, click here.

