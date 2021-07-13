TDOT: 16 additional plates needs repairs before I-40 bridge reopens

Advertise with WMC
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says its contractor is finishing phase two and beginning their part of phase three repairs to the I-40 bridge.

The Hernando Desoto Bridge has been closed since May 11 after a crack was discovered.

TDOT officials say a total of 16 plate locations must be repaired before reopening the bridge for traffic at the end of July.

Prep work is underway and the first shipment of plates is expected this week, according to TDOT.

Crews continue to work around the clock on repairs.

