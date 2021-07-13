Advertise with WMC
Tennessee fires state government’s top vaccine official

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - News of rising COVID-19 numbers in the Mid-South comes on the same day that the state department of health fired the top vaccine official in Tennessee state government.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus was the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs in the Tennessee Health Department.

According to the Tennessean newspaper in Nashville, Fiscus believes she was fired due to political pressure over efforts to vaccinate Tennessee’s youth.

