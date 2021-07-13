Tennessee fires state government’s top vaccine official

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - News of rising COVID-19 numbers in the Mid-South comes on the same day that the state department of health fired the top vaccine official in Tennessee state government.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus was the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs in the Tennessee Health Department.

According to the Tennessean newspaper in Nashville, Fiscus believes she was fired due to political pressure over efforts to vaccinate Tennessee’s youth.

