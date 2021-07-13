Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee lawmaker introduces bill to add legalization of marijuana on next year’s ballot

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee state lawmaker is introducing a bill to put recreational and medical marijuana on the ballot next year.

If the bill is passed, county election commissions would include three non-binding questions related to marijuana legalization on the 2022 ballot.

  1. Should the state of Tennessee legalize medical marijuana?
  2. Should the state of Tennessee decriminalize possession of less than an ounce of marijuana?
  3. Should the state of Tennessee legalize and regulate commercial sales of recreational-use marijuana?

The three questions would function similarly to a public opinion poll.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of...
Police: Man arrested for allegedly chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend
Chick-Fil A restaurant
New Chick-fil-A location to open in Memphis next week
Memphis police investigating shooting
Memphis police investigating shooting at busy intersection in North Memphis
The body of a missing New Jersey woman who was the focus of an Amber Alert with her son has...
Family: Body of NJ woman in son’s Amber Alert found in Tennessee

Latest News

Hundreds in Clarksdale sign petition opposing city-wide pay raises
Hundreds in Clarksdale sign petition opposing city-wide pay raises
Uncertainty over Forrest bust fate as waiting period ends
Gov. Bill Lee says southern border crisis is a matter of national security
Medical marijuana in Tennessee
Tennessee lawmakers proposes bill to put marijuana legalization on 2022 ballot