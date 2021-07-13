Tennessee lawmaker introduces bill to add legalization of marijuana on next year’s ballot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee state lawmaker is introducing a bill to put recreational and medical marijuana on the ballot next year.

If the bill is passed, county election commissions would include three non-binding questions related to marijuana legalization on the 2022 ballot.

Should the state of Tennessee legalize medical marijuana? Should the state of Tennessee decriminalize possession of less than an ounce of marijuana? Should the state of Tennessee legalize and regulate commercial sales of recreational-use marijuana?

The three questions would function similarly to a public opinion poll.

