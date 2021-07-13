Two suspects charged in death of 7-year-old appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people have been arrested and charged in the Fourth of July shooting death of a seven-year-old boy.

Monday, two of those suspects, Jordan Pittman and Adoniss Wright, faced a judge.

Pittman was arrested Friday in Memphis and is charged with first-degree murder. Wright is charged with accessory after the fact.

Angieline Kennedy was last to be arrested. She was found in Sunday in Covington. She’s charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Kelby’s mother said she is doing as good as can be.

Pittman’s bond $1 million. Pittman and Wright will appear in court again July 19. Kennedy has been booked into the Shelby County Jail and is due in court Tuesday.

