What’s trending in Memphis with WMC’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about a COVID vaccine clinic set for Tuesday, July 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Impact Church located at 2025 Clifton Avenue. Legacy of Legends CDC is hosting the free clinic. Those ages 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine.

Friday, July 16 is the Workplace Safety and Compliance Safety Fair 2021. It is happening at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here for more information.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

