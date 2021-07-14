Gun violence in Memphis leaves 2 dead, 3 injured overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a violent night in Memphis after at least five people were shot across the city and two of those victims have died. All of the shootings happened after 11 p.m.

Three people were shot at the Greenbriar apartments on Madewell in Frayser. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other two have been transported to two separate hospitals.

7/13: At approx. 11:20 p.m., ofcrs responded to a shooting where 3 individuals had been shot. One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, one victim was xported to ROH in critical condition, and the third victim was taken by POV to Methodist University in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 14, 2021

Another person was shot on Bellevue and East Trigg. They were also transported to the hospital.

Officers also responded to a shooting on Blue Jay Road in Whitehaven. A man was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.

7/13: At approximately 11:45 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3793 Blue Jay Rd. One male was shot and transported to ROH in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased. There is no suspect information available at this point. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 14, 2021

No suspects have been announced yet in connection to these shootings.

On Tuesday, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Mayor Jim Strickland talked about the concerning crime rate in Memphis.

“Like almost every other big city in the country, our overall crime rate has gone down, but aggravated assaults and the murders have skyrocketed,” said Strickland.

”The police can’t answer all the problems in the community. That has to be individuals who are from the community, grassroots,” said Davis.

Last night’s shootings come just a couple of days after Davis went to the White House to talk to president Joe Biden about the rising crime rate in Memphis.

She plans to use federal COVID-19 money to pay for additional youth programs and overtime pay for officers.

She also says 25 people have been trained to work with the city’s new Group Violence Intervention Program and hopes to train even more people to work with that program in the coming weeks.

As far as the shootings overnight, if you have any information, police want you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.