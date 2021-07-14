Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Gun violence in Memphis leaves 2 dead, 3 injured overnight

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a violent night in Memphis after at least five people were shot across the city and two of those victims have died. All of the shootings happened after 11 p.m.

Three people were shot at the Greenbriar apartments on Madewell in Frayser. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other two have been transported to two separate hospitals.

Another person was shot on Bellevue and East Trigg. They were also transported to the hospital.

Officers also responded to a shooting on Blue Jay Road in Whitehaven. A man was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been announced yet in connection to these shootings.

On Tuesday, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and Mayor Jim Strickland talked about the concerning crime rate in Memphis.

“Like almost every other big city in the country, our overall crime rate has gone down, but aggravated assaults and the murders have skyrocketed,” said Strickland.

”The police can’t answer all the problems in the community. That has to be individuals who are from the community, grassroots,” said Davis.

Last night’s shootings come just a couple of days after Davis went to the White House to talk to president Joe Biden about the rising crime rate in Memphis.

She plans to use federal COVID-19 money to pay for additional youth programs and overtime pay for officers.

She also says 25 people have been trained to work with the city’s new Group Violence Intervention Program and hopes to train even more people to work with that program in the coming weeks.

As far as the shootings overnight, if you have any information, police want you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Mo. State Highway Patrol says a Harrisburg man died Monday on the Current River after trying to...
Memphis man drowns in southeast Missouri river

Latest News

Businesses increasing wages and benefits to attract potential employees
Businesses increasing wages and benefits to attract potential employees
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Deadly house fire on Dallas Street
Beloved neighbor’s body found in burned home; MPD searching for arson suspects
Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint in Memphis
Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint