Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Beloved neighbor’s body found in burned home; MPD searching for arson suspects

By Janice Broach
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police want to know what happened to an Orange Mound man found dead in his burning home early Tuesday morning.

Police say the fire is suspicious. Neighbors say the victim was a kind man who helped them out.

“They were all down there. This blocked off and that blocked off,” said Birdie Mae Fletcher.

Fletcher was awakened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday to the sound of fire trucks and police on Dallas Street in Orange Mound. Firefighters initially got a fire call to a home and were called to secure the scene.

During a search, firefighters found a man dead in a back bedroom. It is not clear at this point exactly how he died. Fire investigators found accelerant and small fires intentionally set around the house. That’s when police moved in and took over the investigation. Neighbors like Mamie Johnson aren’t sure what to think.

“It’s really shocking. It’s really shocking. I see him going places. He likes to haul stuff and pick up stuff,” Johnson said.

Tony Chairs, who knows the victim, said it was a way to make money.

“He sells it,” Chairs said.

The man’s relatives were at the home trying to salvage what they could. They were too upset to talk on camera.

One neighbor said it appears two of the man’s vehicles are missing. They don’t know who would want to hurt him.

Police need information. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angieline Kennedy mug
Police: Homicide suspect Angieline Kennedy captured
Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
Richard Chapman is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault/DV and two counts of...
Police: Man arrested for allegedly chasing, shooting at ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Businesses increasing wages and benefits to attract potential employees
Businesses increasing wages and benefits to attract potential employees
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint in Memphis
Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint in Memphis
Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint in Memphis