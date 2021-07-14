Beloved neighbor’s body found in burned home; MPD searching for arson suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police want to know what happened to an Orange Mound man found dead in his burning home early Tuesday morning.

Police say the fire is suspicious. Neighbors say the victim was a kind man who helped them out.

“They were all down there. This blocked off and that blocked off,” said Birdie Mae Fletcher.

Fletcher was awakened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday to the sound of fire trucks and police on Dallas Street in Orange Mound. Firefighters initially got a fire call to a home and were called to secure the scene.

During a search, firefighters found a man dead in a back bedroom. It is not clear at this point exactly how he died. Fire investigators found accelerant and small fires intentionally set around the house. That’s when police moved in and took over the investigation. Neighbors like Mamie Johnson aren’t sure what to think.

“It’s really shocking. It’s really shocking. I see him going places. He likes to haul stuff and pick up stuff,” Johnson said.

Tony Chairs, who knows the victim, said it was a way to make money.

“He sells it,” Chairs said.

The man’s relatives were at the home trying to salvage what they could. They were too upset to talk on camera.

One neighbor said it appears two of the man’s vehicles are missing. They don’t know who would want to hurt him.

Police need information. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

