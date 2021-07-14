Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Breakdown: Why hurricanes can spawn tornadoes

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Many hurricanes can cause tornadoes to form when they move on shore. Most hurricanes that move inland will spawn at least one tornado. Tornadoes don’t form when hurricanes are over water because of the smooth surface of the water. Once a hurricane moves on land, tornadoes can form in the outer rain bands of a hurricane. Those outer rain bands usually contain thunderstorms.

When the hurricane moves on land friction from the land increases and that can slow down the wind near the ground meanwhile the air in the higher levels continue to spin at a faster rate. This creates a change in wind speed and direction with height which is called wind shear and it can cause a column of air to spin. The warm moisture filled unstable air can lift the spinning column which may start horizontal but the strong up and down drafts within a hurricane can cause the column to get tilted vertically causing a tornado to form.

Normally tornadoes that are spawned from hurricanes are weaker and short-lived compared to those formed from rotating thunderstorms.

How hurricanes spawn tornadoes
How hurricanes spawn tornadoes(NOAA)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Mo. State Highway Patrol says a Harrisburg man died Monday on the Current River after trying to...
Memphis man drowns in southeast Missouri river

Latest News

bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather - July 14 2021
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
Drying out and heating up over the next few days
Tuesday evening weather update
Drier pattern to end the week, but rain will impact your weekend
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening Mid-South weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 13, 2021