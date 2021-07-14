Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bulldogs, Razorbacks taken on final day of MLB Draft

The 2021 Major League Baseball draft is underway.
The 2021 Major League Baseball draft is underway.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Day three of the Major League Baseball Draft sees Mississippi State Star Rowdy Jordan get picked in the 11th round by the New York Mets. 

He is the fifth Bulldog drafted off Mississippi State’s National Championship team, Caden Monke, Elijah Trest and Charlie Welch all hear their names called on the draft’s final day growing Arkansas’ total number of selections to nine.  

The hogs end with the second-most picks of any college program in the country, as well as most of any SEC school.

Monke and Trest are pitchers.

Monke goes to Kansas City in the 14th Round.

Trest to Colorado in the 19th.

Welch, an outfielder, goes four picks later in the 19th to the Seattle Mariners.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamekia Scott
Postmaster stabbed at Hernando Post Office
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine.
Health department: Memphis deli worker diagnosed with hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers to virus
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
Child dead after shooting at apartment complex in Southeast Shelby County
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
Mother and 2-year-old daughter found after missing for nearly 2 weeks
Mo. State Highway Patrol says a Harrisburg man died Monday on the Current River after trying to...
Memphis man drowns in southeast Missouri river

Latest News

Tiger women’s soccer hosts 5 power 5s in 2021
GF Default - Memphis 901 FC unveiled as city's newest pro soccer team
901 FC’s Morton up for USL Player of the Week
Tennessee football recruit
Memphian Cameron Miller picks Tennessee football
Major League Baseball
Mid-South players taken on day to of MLB Draft