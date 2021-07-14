Bulldogs, Razorbacks taken on final day of MLB Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Day three of the Major League Baseball Draft sees Mississippi State Star Rowdy Jordan get picked in the 11th round by the New York Mets.

He is the fifth Bulldog drafted off Mississippi State’s National Championship team, Caden Monke, Elijah Trest and Charlie Welch all hear their names called on the draft’s final day growing Arkansas’ total number of selections to nine.

The hogs end with the second-most picks of any college program in the country, as well as most of any SEC school.

Monke and Trest are pitchers.

Monke goes to Kansas City in the 14th Round.

Trest to Colorado in the 19th.

Welch, an outfielder, goes four picks later in the 19th to the Seattle Mariners.

