MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a car crash that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at S. Third Street and E. Mallory Avenue where police say one vehicle struck a pole.

One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

Officers are on the scene of an accident at S. Third St and E. Mallory Ave where two vehicles were involved and one vehicle struck a pole.

One person was xported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 14, 2021

