Collierville Target to reopen after closure due to fire

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Target in Collierville is going to reopen in just days after a month-long closure due to extensive damage from a fire.

A Target spokesperson says the official reopening date is July 21.

On June 12, the fire department say it responded to a fire in the back of the store that caused significant product loss from smoke and water damage.

As of last week, Collierville police are still investigating the fire.

