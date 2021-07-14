Collierville Target to reopen after closure due to fire

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Target in Collierville is going to reopen in just days after a month-long closure due to extensive damage from a fire.

A Target spokesperson says the official reopening date is July 21.

On June 12, the fire department say it responded to a fire in the back of the store that caused significant product loss from smoke and water damage.

As of last week, Collierville police are still investigating the fire.

“Due to the fire being in the back of the store, it took some endurance for our firefighters to quickly move back and forth from their engines to the fire. 2 firefighters became overheated, were treated at the scene, and have recovered,” said Paul Witt, Chief of Fire Prevention. — Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) June 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.